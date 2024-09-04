'I Will Knock Canelo The F**k Out!' | In Camp With Edgar Berlanga





Just 10 days out from a shot at King Canelo Alvarez, we provide an exclusive look into the camp of Super Middleweight mandatory challenger and unbeaten KO artist Edgar Berlanga out in Boulder, Colorado. Canelo-Berlanga for the Unified 168lb Championship will be live on DAZN PPV, September 14 from Las Vegas.

#CaneloAlvarez #Canelo #CaneloBerlanga

