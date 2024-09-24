Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Beibut Shumenov vs Tamas Kovacs! The Fight That Led To The Light Heavyweight Unification!

KO | Beibut Shumenov vs Tamas Kovacs! The Fight That Led To The Light Heavyweight Unification!

Beibut Shumenov To Defend His IBA Light Heavyweight World Title For A 5th Time In Hopes Of Scoring A Unification Match With Bernard Hopkins, IBF Light Heavyweight Champ.

Beibut Shumenov vs Tamas Kovacs
Dec. 14th, 2013 – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX – #BronerMaidana

