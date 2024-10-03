FULL Press Conference! Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios WBA World Featherweight Championship Homecoming Fight





Hear from Nick Ball as he gets ready to defend his WBA World Featherweight Championship against the Ronny Rios. You’ll also hear from Henry Turner & Andrew Cain who get ready to defend their belts at super-lightweight & bantamweight respectively. Brad Strand, Jack Rafferty, Jack Turner, Jadier Herrera & more also make up the stage as they prepare for an epic night of championship boxing from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

