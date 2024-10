Throwback | Hector Valdez vs Max Ornelas! Back And Forth Chess Match! High IQ Boxing! (FULL FIGHT)





Hector Valdez Edges A Close Decision To Remain Undefeated!

Valdez Makes His Long Awaited Return To The Ring After Overcoming Some Injury Setbacks, A Healthy Valdez Is A Dangerous Valdez!

Hector Valdez vs Max Ornelas – Oct. 29th, 2022

Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – #DiazZepeda

