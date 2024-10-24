Home / Boxing Videos / “Jack Catterall Is A Step To 3 Time World Champion!” – Regis Prograis

“Jack Catterall Is A Step To 3 Time World Champion!” – Regis Prograis

‘The Rougarou’ Regis Prograis believes victory over Jack Catterall will put him in line to become a three time World Champion. The pair collide at the new Co-op Live in Manchester this Saturday live on DAZN!

