“Jack Catterall Is A Step To 3 Time World Champion!” – Regis Prograis

‘The Rougarou’ Regis Prograis believes victory over Jack Catterall will put him in line to become a three time World Champion. The pair collide at the new Co-op Live in Manchester this Saturday live on DAZN!
#shorts #boxing #catterallprograis
‘The Rougarou’ Regis Prograis believes victory over Jack Catterall will put him in line to become a three time World Champion. The pair collide at the new Co-op Live in Manchester this Saturday live on DAZN!
#shorts #boxing #catterallprograis
Tags * Boxing Catterall champion Eddie Hearn Interview Jack Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Prograis Regis STEP time WORLD