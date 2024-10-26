LIVE: Jack Catterall & Eddie Hearn React To Win Vs Regis Prograis

Eddie Hearn hosts the post-fight press conference between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis following their Super Lightweight clash in Manchester on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#CatterallPrograis #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
Eddie Hearn hosts the post-fight press conference between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis following their Super Lightweight clash in Manchester on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#CatterallPrograis #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
Tags * Bellotti Gomez Boxing Campbell Hatton Catterall Catterall Vs Prograis Eddie Eddie Hearn Emily Whitworth Hearn Jack Jack Catterall Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis Joe McGrail Junaid Bostan LIVE Matchroom Boxing Pat McCormack Prograis react Reece Bellotti Regis regis prograis win
Following in his Brother turned trainer Anthony’s footsteps! The heavy handed William Crolla stops Lorenzo …