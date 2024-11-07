EXCLUSIVE: Roy Jones Jr. Is Joining ALL THE SMOKE Fight

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT is excited to announce that boxing Hall of Famer and acclaimed ringside analyst Roy Jones Jr. has joined the company as a leading voice. Known for his electrifying career in the ring and insightful commentary, Jones will bring his unparalleled expertise and passion for the sport of boxing to ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, enhancing the company’s mission to deliver premium boxing content. A serialized program with Jones as the centerpiece is currently in development.
Jones is celebrated as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, with a career spanning three decades and numerous world titles across multiple weight classes. His transition to a ringside analyst has made him a familiar voice in the sport, where his knowledge and engaging personality have captivated audiences.
