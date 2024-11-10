Before The Bell: Boots & Bam Undercard (Moses, Thompson, Muhammad)

There’s three fights on the Jaron Ennis and Bam Rodriguez co-headline Prelim undercard:
1) Dennis Thompson vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
2) Zaquin Moses vs Michael Ruiz
3) Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales
#BeforeTheBell #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
There’s three fights on the Jaron Ennis and Bam Rodriguez co-headline Prelim undercard:
1) Dennis Thompson vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
2) Zaquin Moses vs Michael Ruiz
3) Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales
#BeforeTheBell #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
Tags * Austin Williams Bam Bam Rodriguez Bell Boots Boots Ennis Boxing Dennis Thompson ennis vs chukhadzhian Ishmail Muhammad Jaron Ennis Jesse Rodriguez Khalil Coe Matchroom Boxing MOSES MUHAMMAD Raymond Ford Rodriguez vs Gueva Thompson undercard Zaquin Moses
It’s another win for Jaron Ennis who defeats Karen Chukhadzhian for a second time. Hear …