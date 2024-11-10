Home / Boxing Videos / Before The Bell: Boots & Bam Undercard (Moses, Thompson, Muhammad)

Before The Bell: Boots & Bam Undercard (Moses, Thompson, Muhammad)

There’s three fights on the Jaron Ennis and Bam Rodriguez co-headline Prelim undercard:

1) Dennis Thompson vs Edgar Ortiz Jr
2) Zaquin Moses vs Michael Ruiz
3) Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales

