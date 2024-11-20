Roy Jones Jr. Reacts to Serrano vs. Taylor: Was It A Robbery?





Boxing Hall of Famer and the man on the call for the fight, Roy Jones Jr. joins Matt Barnes on ATS Unplugged to break down the highly anticipated rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The fight lived up to the hype, delivering an all-action war that saw Taylor edge out Serrano with a decision win once again.

Roy gives his take on the controversial result, explaining why he doesn’t believe Serrano was robbed, as it was such a close and competitive fight that could have gone either way. He also offers his respect to both fighters, giving them their due recognition as initial reports reveal it was the most-watched women’s sports event in history, bringing unprecedented attention to women’s boxing.

Watch the full ATS Unplugged episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbtzrPDBsgo

