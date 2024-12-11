“I Will Knock Him Spark Out!” 👀 Johnny Fisher Vs Dave Allen (Build-Up Doc)





We are now just 10 days out from the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury with fellow Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen featuring on the undercard in Riyadh. We go in camp with both me in our exclusive Make The Days Count build-up feature.

#FisherAllen #Boxing #UsykFury2

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.