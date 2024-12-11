Home / Boxing Videos / “I Will Knock Him Spark Out!” 👀 Johnny Fisher Vs Dave Allen (Build-Up Doc)

“I Will Knock Him Spark Out!” 👀 Johnny Fisher Vs Dave Allen (Build-Up Doc)

We are now just 10 days out from the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury with fellow Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen featuring on the undercard in Riyadh. We go in camp with both me in our exclusive Make The Days Count build-up feature.

#FisherAllen #Boxing #UsykFury2

