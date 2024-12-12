Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Ferdinand Kerobyan! Neither Fighter Wanted To Leave It To The Judges!

Raul Curiel, Of Tamaulipas, Mexico, Has Been Racking Up Impressive Wins On His Resume!
Catch Curiel Back In The Ring As He Looks To Stay Undefeated And Climb Up The Ranks In The Welterweight Division! Curiel Takes On Highly Ranked Contender Alexis Rocha, As Both Fighters Hunt For A Chance At A Championship Belt!
Rocha vs Curiel Is A 12 RD Welterweight Attraction Presented By Golden Boy Promotions. RochaCuriel Will Be Live Dec. 14th, 2024 From The Toyota Arena, In Ontario, CA. Tickets Are Still Available Or Catch The Fight Streaming Live At 5 PM PT on DAZN.
Raul Curiel vs Ferdinand Kerobyan
June 19th, 2021 – Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX – #MunguiaSzeremeta
