"I've Changed My Mind, Tyson Points!" – Eddie Hearn's First Usyk Vs Fury 2 Fight Week Interview

Matchroom Boxing



Fresh from landing in Riyadh, we catchup with Eddie Hearn just three days out from the monster Heavyweight World Title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Hearn admits he’s changed his mind and is backing The Gypsy King. Eddie also talks Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen and why a future fight with Dillian Whyte might be of interest, the latest on Conor Benn’s next matchup, Jai Opetaia’s Trans-Tasman World Title clash with David Nyika and possible future fight with Usyk, the AI Judge Ringside this Saturday, Inoue vs Akhmadaliev for 2025 and much more!

