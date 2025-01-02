Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley! A Tactical Power Boxing Masterclass In Full Effect!

Throwback | Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley! A Tactical Power Boxing Masterclass In Full Effect!

The WBA Welterweight World Champion, Miguel Cotto, Puts His Belt On The Line Against Slick Legend, ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley!

Miguel Cotto vs Shane Mosley
Nov. 10th, 2007 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY #CottoMosley

