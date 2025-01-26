Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Locked In 🔒🔥 | UNCENSORED Heavyweight Head-to-Head Exchange 🤬





Ahead of his epic finale at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, Derek Chisora faces of with formidable opponent Otto Wallin for a round table head-to-head filled with mind games, fiery exchanges and key questions surrounding their clash on February 8th. With the door locked and nowhere to hide, which fighter will gain the edge before even stepping in the ring?

