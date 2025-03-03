Tellez vs Williams HIGHLIGHTS: March 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video PPV





Fast-rising Cuban slugger Yoenis “El Bandolero” Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) showed a veteran’s patience and poise while dominating former IBF World Super Welterweight Champion Julian “J Rock” Williams (29-5-1, 17 KOs) via 12-round unanimous decision to win the interim WBA Super Welterweight Championship.

The more experienced 34-year-old Williams was able to stifle much of the offense of his 24-year-old foe, especially in the first half of the fight, by using constant motion and picking his spots, but couldn’t muster enough of his own offense to sway the momentum.

Unfazed, Tellez upped the pressure beginning in round seven and was able to lump up Williams’ face with thudding hooks and uppercuts, while also sinking several hooks to the body. Williams was cut over the left eye in round three and was forced to visit the ringside physician for a check of his facial damage before round 11.

Williams, who was coming off a 13-month layoff, fought competitively and never appeared to be seriously hurt, but was bested by Tellez in every stat category tracked by CompuBox.

Tellez connected on 30% of his jabs and 44% of his power punches, while limiting Williams to connecting on 27% of his punches. Tellez also landed 47 more body punches than Williams.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 117-111, and 119-109- all for Tellez.

