'Gervonta Davis Avoids The Biggest Fights' | George Kambosos Day In The Life

We are now less than 10 days out from the Sydney homecoming of former Unified World Champion George Kambosos Jr. The Ferocious One takes on Daud Yordan on March 22 at the Qudos Bank Arena with the dangling carrot of a shot at Richardson Hitchins’ IBF World Junior Welterweight Title should he be successful. In preparation for his first fight back home since 2015, we go into camp with GK and take a look at a typical day in his life!

