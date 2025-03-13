Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | Full Press Conference | A Hard Days Night | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta





We officially kick-off fight week from Liverpool with today’s “A Hard Days Night’ press conference. A show packed with hometown talent led by WBA World Champion and Merseyside man Nick Ball as he defends his crown against TJ Doheny, a fighter with everything to prove mounting his second World Title challenge in the last 7 months. Also hear from a stacked undercard including Andrew Cain, Brad Strand, Charlie Edwards, Jadier Herrera, Jack Turner & more as they deliver their mission statements ahead of a huge night of boxing live from the M&S Bank Arena.

