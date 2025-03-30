Oscar De La Hoya Live from Cancun





As the countdown continues to the highly anticipated rematch between boxing’s most electrifying, undefeated machine, WBC Interim Lightweight World Champion William “El Camarón” Zepeda (31-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, and former IBF Super Featherweight Champion Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Golden Boy announced today a stacked card featuring its current stars, rising prospects, and former world champions. The 12-round main event for Zepeda’s WBC interim title is set for Saturday, March 29, at the Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancún, Mexico, in association with Cancún Boxing and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

