Throwback | Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. II The Rivals!

Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. II The Rivals!

Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. II, billed as The Rivals, was a professional boxing match contested on April 3, 2010. The fight was a rematch of the May 22, 1993 bout between the two where Jones defeated Hopkins for the IBF middleweight title.

Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. II | April 3, 2010 | Mandalay Bay Events Center – Las Vegas, NV

