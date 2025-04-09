Claim The Crown 👑👑👑 Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Eimantas Stanionis Face Off In Atlantic City Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos The three belt Welterweight unification is just days away! Watch as IBF belt holder Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and WBA Champ Eimantas Stanionis put their belts in the mix alongside the Ring Magazine Title to determine the number one in the division. #shorts #bootsstanionis #boxing * 39Boots39 Atlantic Boxing City CLAIM Crown Eddie Hearn EIMANTAS Ennis face Interview Jaron Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Stanionis 2025-04-09 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest