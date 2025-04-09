Home / Boxing Videos / Claim The Crown 👑👑👑 Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Eimantas Stanionis Face Off In Atlantic City

Claim The Crown 👑👑👑 Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Eimantas Stanionis Face Off In Atlantic City

The three belt Welterweight unification is just days away! Watch as IBF belt holder Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and WBA Champ Eimantas Stanionis put their belts in the mix alongside the Ring Magazine Title to determine the number one in the division.

