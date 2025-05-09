Home / Boxing Videos / AoW JPrince DreLastTwoFights Retiring FORYT 1920×1080

FULL EPISODE – https://youtu.be/b5kO8-Uq3HY

Andre Ward opens up about the personal and professional reasons behind his sudden retirement while sitting at the top of the boxing world. He reflects on the cost of greatness, the toll of the sport, and why stepping away was the right choice.

Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

