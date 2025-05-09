Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2 | Final Build-Up | Matchroom Boxing

The Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen rematch is almost here! We go deep into camp with both fighters ahead of the May 17 showdown at the Copper Box in Stratford, London. The Romford Bull is looking to put any doubts to bed after his controversial victory in the first meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia five months ago, while The White Rhino is looking for retribution.
Massive fight incoming live on DAZN.
