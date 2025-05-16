Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen's First Fight In Full | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen's First Fight In Full | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen – the epic first fight! The Romford Bull and The White Rhino went to war for 10 rounds on December 21, 2024 ,in Saudi Arabia – don’t miss the rematch this Saturday.

Fisher v Allen II Undercard *live & free* on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbjKubpopf4

