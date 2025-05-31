Home / Boxing Videos / FULL FIGHT: Murodjon Akhmadaliev Sets Up Naoya Inoue Clash After Luis Castillo Win

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch the full fight between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Luis Castillo in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday 30 May 2025 as MJ gets the victory to seal a Monster fight with pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue later in the year!

