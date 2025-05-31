FULL FIGHT: Murodjon Akhmadaliev Sets Up Naoya Inoue Clash After Luis Castillo Win

Watch the full fight between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Luis Castillo in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday 30 May 2025 as MJ gets the victory to seal a Monster fight with pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue later in the year!
