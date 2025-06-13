Full Fight | Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel for the World Title shot!

Gilberto Ramirez proved he could carry his skills and size up in weight, delivering a decisive and entertaining win over the seasoned Dominic Boesel.
The victory secured him a high‑stakes showdown with Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light‑heavyweight title — a pivotal moment in his quest for glory in multiple weight classes.
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel | May 14, 2022 | Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free #goldenboyfightnight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl