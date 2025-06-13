Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel for the World Title shot!

Gilberto Ramirez proved he could carry his skills and size up in weight, delivering a decisive and entertaining win over the seasoned Dominic Boesel.

The victory secured him a high‑stakes showdown with Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light‑heavyweight title — a pivotal moment in his quest for glory in multiple weight classes.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel | May 14, 2022 | Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA

