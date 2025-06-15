Ramos Jr vs Schramm FULL FIGHT





Rising Mexican star Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) dominated from start to finish on his way to a seventh-round TKO of Argentina’s Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-4-2, 9 KOs) in an action-packed super welterweight clash.

“I had some obstacles,” said Ramos. “I hurt my hand in the third round, but I battled through it. I made a promise, so I had to get him out of there.”

Fighting for the second time in less than two months, Ramos looked sharp once again as he seeks to put himself in position for a world title opportunity in the stacked 154-pound division. After a dominant second round in which he out-landed Schramm 31-5, he landed 18 thudding body shots in round three, showing off the varied arsenal that’s made him a potential future star in the division.

Ramos continued to go on the offensive as the rounds went on, searching for the knockout punch, while Schramm proved himself a sturdy test and was occasionally able to land his own counters amongst the onslaught. In round seven, Ramos busted the nose of Schramm early with a series of big shots and looked to press the action, eventually pinning his opponent to the ropes and unloading with power hooks.

After a left hook buckled Schramm, Ramos smelled the finish and continued to throw big shots until referee Mark Nelson finally jumped in to waive off the bout 1:38 into the frame. After giving credit to his sturdy opponent, Ramos set his sights on fighting for the unified titles the next time he enters the ring.

“It was hard to get the finish,” said Ramos. “He has a lot of heart and he displayed it tonight. I tip my hat to him, he’s a great warrior. Hopefully now I can get the winner of the main event next.”

