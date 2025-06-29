Home / Boxing Videos / Boxing champ Cordina hits the golf links | Matchroom Boxing

Former world champion Joe Cordina prepares for his return to the ring this Saturday, July 5, in his first fight since losing his IBF super-featherweight title. Cordina is now training with ex world class middleweight Gary Lockett.

This Saturday, the Welshman ends a 14-month absence from the ring when he faces Mexican Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz on the Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank undercard at Manchester’s AO Arena.
