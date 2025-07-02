Home / Boxing Videos / “Put The Work In!” – Anthony Joshua Gives Leo Atang Debut Advice 🤝

“Put The Work In!” – Anthony Joshua Gives Leo Atang Debut Advice 🤝

Two time World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua meets Leo Atang for the first time ahead of his pro debut this Saturday in Manchester. There’s some priceless words of wisdom shared…

