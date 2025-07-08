Undefeated Dalton Smith: Ordinary People | Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated European champion Dalton Smith talks winning a world title and his 18-0 record as a light welterweight while fly-fishing with Matchroom Boxing’s Jamie Ward.
Smith, 28, is hotly tipped to go on to win a world title.
This is the first episode of a brand new Matchroom Boxing series – Ordinary People – showcasing the every day lives of the extraordinary men and women who box for a living.
