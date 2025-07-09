Grand Arrivals | The Ring III: Massive Main Event Double Header





Following a pair of star-studded Ring Magazine shows at London’s Tottenham Stadium and New York’s Times Square (more than 116 billion combined social-media impressions) comes the third championship boxing event from the 103-year-old Bible of Boxing.

Ring Magazine III on July 12 in New York City (at a special, to be announced venue) is headlined by New York’s Edgar Berlanga (No. 9 in The Ring’s ratings) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (No. 3 at 160 pounds) in a super middleweight fight.

Shakur Stevenson (No. 4) defends his WBC lightweight title vs. William Zepeda (No. 5) in the second of two main events on DAZN, available exclusively on the platform worldwide.

