Dalton Smith Keeps Tabs On Alberto Puello Vs Subriel Matias Weigh In 👀🔰

Dalton Smith is in New York to see first hand his next opponent. ‘Thunder’ is mandatory challenger to the winner of Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias for the WBC World Super Lightweight Title!

