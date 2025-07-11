Andre Berto Breaks Down Pacquiao vs Barrios and Fundora vs Tszyu 2

🗣️ Andre Berto breaks it down!
See what the former champ has to say about #PacquiaoBarrios and #FundoraTszyu2 July 19th on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
🗣️ Andre Berto breaks it down!
See what the former champ has to say about #PacquiaoBarrios and #FundoraTszyu2 July 19th on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Tags * Al Haymon Andre angel fierro Barrios Berto Boxing brandon figueroa breaks cruz vs fierro 2 figueroa vs gonzalez Fundora fundora vs tszyu 2 Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez july 19 Manny Pacquiao Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Premier Boxing Champions sebastian fundora tim tszyu Tszyu
WATCH RING III ► http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …