Home / Boxing Videos / A candid moment of honest with Mario Barrios

A candid moment of honest with Mario Barrios

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



A candid moment of honest from Mario Barrios: why is he doing this #PacquiaoBarrios

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Isaac Cruz cruises straight to a devastating RD1 KO

When #IsaacCriz is in the drivers seat, the KOs come quick and in devastating fashion. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved