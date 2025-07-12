Subriel Matias Vs Dalton Smith First Face Off: World Title Fight Nov 22

Watch as newly crowned WBC World Super Lightweight Champion Subriel Matias goes head to head with unbeaten mandatory challenger Dalton Smith!
#shorts #boxing #matchroom
Watch as newly crowned WBC World Super Lightweight Champion Subriel Matias goes head to head with unbeaten mandatory challenger Dalton Smith!
#shorts #boxing #matchroom
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Dalton Eddie Hearn face Fight Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Matias Nov Smith Subriel title WORLD
@Turki_alalshikh Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube …