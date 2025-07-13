Home / Boxing Videos / “I've been ranked No.1 my entire life!” | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 46 mins ago Boxing Videos



Diego Pacheco fights Trevor McCumby in a super-middleweight showdown on July 19 in Frisco, Texas, as part of the undercard for the Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Phumelela Cafu title unification event.

