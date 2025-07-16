Home / Boxing Videos / Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 LIVE Open Workout | UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Championship 🥊

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 LIVE Open Workout | UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Championship 🥊

We kick off this monumental fight week with the Open Workout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois’ Undisputed Heavyweight Showdown. Watch the whole card take to the ring for one of their last workouts of the week. See Lawrence Okolie, Kevin Lerena, Daniel Lapin, Lewis Edmondson, Vladyslav Sirenko and more alongside your main event, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, Live on DAZN

