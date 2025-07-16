Home / Boxing Videos / Lawrence Okolie REVEALS Usyk's Undisputed intentions | Plans VICIOUS KO performance this Saturday 💥

Lawrence Okolie REVEALS Usyk's Undisputed intentions | Plans VICIOUS KO performance this Saturday 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Lawrence Okolie sits down with Dev Sahni ahead of his heavyweight clash with Kevin Lerena at Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

