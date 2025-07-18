Home / Boxing Videos / Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix have HEATED debate over Usyk/Dubois low blow 🍿👀 #shorts

Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix have HEATED debate over Usyk/Dubois low blow 🍿👀 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 60 mins ago Boxing Videos



Sergio and Chris discuss the controversial low blow in the first Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois fight.

WATCH USYK/DUBOIS 2 ► http://DAZN.com/youtube
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

USYK VS DUBOIS 2 ⚖️ | FULL WEIGH-IN

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois hit the scales and face off for the final time …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved