Jo Koy is HYPED for Pacquiao vs Barrios

Comedian Jo Koy is HYPED for #PacquiaoBarrios. Catch him LIVE at the weigh-in today at 1pmPT.

▶️ https://youtube.com/live/hbohO7b-G8o

