Lewis Crocker Vs Paddy Donovan 2: Confirmed For Sept 13 🏟️

The rematch is on! Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan do it again, this time for the IBF World Welterweight Title and this time at the iconic Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday 13 September 2025!

