How Manny Pacquiao Came Back from Tough Knockout

Xander Zayas v Jorge Garcia Perez ESPN Sat. 26th - The last show To me this is much more about the finale and reality that as it stands, this will be the very last network boxing on ESPN...not to mention as far as... […]

Laila Ali.. don't be stupid! TAKE THE MONEY! Apparently, Laila Ali said she would fight Claressa Shields for $15 or $20 million and Shields put up the $15 million and told Laila to let's go. ... […]

Usyk Vs Dubois Okolie currently fighting at Hw. I dont think I’ve ever enjoyed one of his fights. […]

Usyk already beat the only fighter who could have beaten him ... Usyk has done this TWICE now. And that fighter is Tyson Fury. I don't see Dubois winning the fight and to be honest, I see the fight going almost... […]

I think Mayweather is being too unfair to RJJ.. .. what do you think? Main thing is considering RJJ made it all the way up from Jr Middle to HW champion, is something Mayweather could never have... […]

Too soon to be talking about Stevenson v Keyshawn Davis? ... or is the Stevenson vs Tank Davis the fight we should be asking for? Tank has to get past Lamont Roach, however, which I am not sure he can do... […]

3rd installment of Serrano-Taylor coming up..... It's on Netflix, so I'll be able to watch it. Let's hope Amanda rights the previous two wrongs. She's had two fights taken away from her. The... […]

Edgar Berlanga is straight trash... What a loud mouthed B class fighter. Surprised he is still fighting after his Canelo payday. lol... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLdWwMEYjw8 […]

Ricky Hatton comeback at 47! Former multiple world champion Ricky Hatton has announced his return to boxing. Manchester's Hatton, who turns 47 in October, will fight the... […]

Sam Noakes v Abdullah Mason Briton Sam Noakes will fight fellow unbeaten contender Abdullah Mason for the vacant WBO lightweight world title in Saudi Arabia this November. ... […]

Anthony Yarde v David Benavidez British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde will challenge unbeaten WBC world champion David Benavidez in Saudi Arabia this November. London-born... […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Edgar Berlanga Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens. The fight will be contested over 12... […]