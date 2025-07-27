Home / Boxing Videos / Tank Davis Destroys Nunez in Baltimore Homecoming | PBC Fight Anniversary

Tank Davis Destroys Nunez in Baltimore Homecoming | PBC Fight Anniversary

On this day 6️⃣ years ago, Gervonta “Tank” Davis fought in his home town of Baltimore for the first time as a world champion and treated the crowd to a brutal 2nd-round TKO over mandatory challenger Ricardo Nunez. 💥

