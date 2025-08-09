Home / Boxing Videos / Johnny Fisher | Ordinary Person – Extraordinary Boxer | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher | Ordinary Person – Extraordinary Boxer | Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher, 13-1 (11 KOs) at heavyweight, takes us through his everyday life away from boxing. The British heavyweight also reflects on his two-fight series with Dave Allen, and how he trolls his parents by living in the posh part of town.

This is the second episode of a brand new Matchroom Boxing series – Ordinary People – showcasing the every day lives of the extraordinary men and women who box for a living.

