“Unbelievable talent” – Conor Benn on unbeaten George Liddard | Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated George Liddard will “definitely” win the British and Commonwealth Titles, says teammate Conor Benn. Liddard, 12-0 (7KOs), challenges champion Kieron Conway at the iconic York Hall in London on October 17.
