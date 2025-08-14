Home / Boxing Videos / “Unbelievable talent” – Conor Benn on unbeaten George Liddard | Matchroom Boxing

“Unbelievable talent” – Conor Benn on unbeaten George Liddard | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated George Liddard will “definitely” win the British and Commonwealth Titles, says teammate Conor Benn. Liddard, 12-0 (7KOs), challenges champion Kieron Conway at the iconic York Hall in London on October 17.

#matchroomboxing #georgeliddard #conorbenn
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Sensing a hint of sarcasm from Dillian Whyte 🤔

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved