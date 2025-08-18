How Al Haymon DISCOVERED Andre Berto

Michael Conlan v Jack Bateson - Free Channel 5 Boxing Michael Conlan 19 wins, 3 losses will fight Jack Bateson 20 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw on Friday, September 5th, 2025, at 3Arena, Dublin. The fight... […]

Wardley v Itauma... winner takes on Usyk! What do you reckon? Especially if Parker or Kabayel gets their chance with Usyk next. I would like to see Wardley vs Itauma. Could be a good rivalry... […]

Who should Moses Itauma fight next? Moses Itauma is an incredible talent at only 20 years old but who should he fight next? Except Usyk, he would be favourite against most boxers. […]

Should AJ fight Jake Paul? I normally ignore everything with Jake Paul and boxing but this cannot be avoided. There is a slight possibility that AJ may face this you tuber who... […]

Jarrell Miller looking for new opponent Jared Anderson has pulled out of a bout with Jarrell Miller - and Deontay Wilder is refusing to step in. Miller explained why on social media,... […]

rip hiromasa urakawa & shigetoshi kotari both guys fought on the same event last week in separate bouts & ended with similar injuries & surgeries. for a japanese card it sounds like a mess,... […]

The Dillian Whyte I'm seeing in training... ... will stop Moses Itauma late. I'm certain of it. This new Dillian Whyte looks refreshed and energized. Itauma will make it a fight up to 5 rounds,... […]

Boxxer signed by BBC The BBC has signed a broadcast deal with Boxxer which will mean world-class professional boxing returns to prime-time television and BBC iPlayer. ... […]

Artur Beterbiev v Deon Nicholson It looks like Bivol is ducking Beterbiev. It's now been confirmed by The Ring that Beterbiev will be facing a new opponent next time we see him in... […]

Oscar Durate-Kenneth Sims Jr ~ Regis Prograis-Diaz DAZN Next to zero buzz for this one but may try to give it a look. Starting now over on Dazn. Prograis always worth a look but afraid he's on the slide.... […]

Top Ten Heavyweights of All Time Name your Top Ten Heavyweights of All Time and does Usyk get in now? 1. Ali 2. Joe Louis 3. Larry Holmes 4. Lennox Lewis 5. George Foreman 6.... […]

rip dwight muhammad qawi rest easy champion […]

Xander Zayas v Jorge Garcia Perez ESPN Sat. 26th - The last show To me this is much more about the finale and reality that as it stands, this will be the very last network boxing on ESPN...not to mention as far as... […]