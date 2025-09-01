Champ Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez prepares for Diaz fight | Matchroom Boxing





Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez gets ready to defend his IBF Super Featherweight World Title vs Christopher Díaz this Saturday, September 6, live on DAZN. Follow Sugar on his early morning run through Los Mochis, inside sparring sessions that push him to the limit, and quiet moments at home with his family. Hear Nunez share what this fight means to him, his mindset heading into battle, and his respect for the challenge Díaz brings.

A Mexican champion preparing for war.

