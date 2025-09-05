Home / Boxing Videos / “Meatball Comes With SPITEFUL Intentions!” – Eddie Hearn Previews Molly McCann's Pro Debut 💥

Not long now… Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann makes her pro debut on Sept 13’s Crocker vs Donovan 2 big card in Belfast and it’s safe to say Eddie Hearn is excited!

