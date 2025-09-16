“He's the next KING!” Josh Taylor HEAPS praise on new STAR Nathaniel Collins 🤩🔥

Canelo v Terrence was FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing Canelo Alvarez v Terrence Crawford was a RIGGED & FIXED FIGHT. Canelo ‘’threw the fight’’ by purposely missing & hesitating punches. The Canelo... […]

I never thought... ... We would see someone better than Floyd Mayweather's record and reputation. But, I said it before and will say it again. Terence "Bud" Crawford is... […]

R.I.P Ricky Hatton Sad news hearing that Ricky has past, 46 is no age at all. Rest Easy Champ :( […]

As a casual (wink wink) I'm feeling pretty good right now. […]

My new favourite journeyman is... .. This dude from Georgia, Levan Ghvamichava... He looks like a real ex-con. LOL... Scary looking welterweight. He lost a couple of fights, but still... […]

I don't want Dana White as a fixture in boxing! ... There was no need fro Turki to bring in Dana White for anything with regard to Crawford v Alvarez. The sight of White turns me off. What about... […]

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadalie Coming a day after Canelo Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford, the No.2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter takes on 14-1 Uzbekistani Akhmadaliev. The... […]

Who should AJ fight next in Africa? Tony Yoka believes a fight with Anthony Joshua could take place in Ghana in December. The Frenchman has been linked as a possible opponent for AJ... […]

Bare Knuckle Fighting Ok last week I watched misfits boxing and this weekend it was Bare knuckle fighting. Did you know they use a triangle ring? Watched Lucas Brown,... […]

Tyson v Mayweather Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to compete in an exhibition bout next year. The event will be put on by CSI... […]

Roy Jones Jr. finally gets his gold medal Roy Jones Jr. brought to tears as Park Si-Hun gifts gold medal decades after 1988 Olympic controversy More than 36 years later, Park Si-Hun's gold... […]

If Canelo wins, he was too big & stronger. If Terrence wins, fight was FIXED Canelo vs Terrence is Mismatch cause if Canelo wins its because Canelo was too big and too strong. But, If Terrence wins it'll be because Canelo... […]

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley British heavyweight Fabio Wardley has been in recent discussions to face Joseph Parker in a fight that would take place on October 25 at London’s O2... […]

rip joe bugner rest peacefully champion […]