Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo tells Boots to train | “You train every day!| | Matchroom Boxing

Canelo tells Boots to train | “You train every day!| | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jaron “Boots” Ennis trains with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight vs Uisma Lima on Saturday, October 11, in Philadelphia in a WBA super-welterweight title final eliminator.

***
#matchroomboxing #bootsennis #caneloalvarez
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Michael Buffer & Teddy Atlas pay tribute to Ricky Hatton

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Legendary boxing trainer …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved