Home / Boxing Videos / Boots plans to take welterweight by storm | Matchroom Boxing

Boots plans to take welterweight by storm | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Jaron “Boots” Ennis trains for his super-welterweight debut on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when he faces Uisma Lima, 14-1 (10KOs) in a WBA World Title final eliminator.

The fight takes place in Philadelphia and streams live on DAZN. Returning to his hometown, Ennis looks to prove himself in a new division after dominating the welterweight ranks with a perfect record of 34-0, 30 knockouts.

***
#matchroomboxing #bootsennis #bootsfight
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown the Canelo vs Crawford Fight

Boxing Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down the epic showdown …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved