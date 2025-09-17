Boots plans to take welterweight by storm | Matchroom Boxing





Jaron “Boots” Ennis trains for his super-welterweight debut on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when he faces Uisma Lima, 14-1 (10KOs) in a WBA World Title final eliminator.

The fight takes place in Philadelphia and streams live on DAZN. Returning to his hometown, Ennis looks to prove himself in a new division after dominating the welterweight ranks with a perfect record of 34-0, 30 knockouts.

